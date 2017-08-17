On Thursday, August 17, Kristen Cooper of 716 Health invites you to attend the workshop “Spiritual Awakening through Chakras and Essential Oils”. Kristen, a wellness coach, will be joined by psychic medium Chelsea Gill, for an evening of healing body, mind, and spirit.
In this day and age, it’s easy to get “out of balance”, body and mind. This “Spiritual Awakening” is a way to learn why you might be off center, and what you can do to get back on track. Whether you’re feeling drained and lethargic, or your head’s just not in the game… this will be a spiritually centered workshop that will help you to get back in touch with your inner self. What is your body saying to you? If you’re not listening, or you can’t read your body signals, then it’s time to tune into your chakras.
Frequent constipation can indicate a blockage in the first chakra. A recurring sore throat leaves clues to a blocked fifth chakra. Frequent headaches around the area of the forehead may mean your sixth chakra is blocked.
“You may feel tired no matter how much you sleep you receive, have undesired patterns in your life, and feeling more negative than you care to,” said Kristen Cooper. “Join 716 Health to learn coping skills to balance your energy and recover from negative feelings quicker.”
Experience meditation, learn about your 7 main chakras, try out some essential oils, and ultimately learn to listen to your body.
Spiritual Awakening through Chakras and Essential Oils
716 Health
Thursday, August 17, 2017
7 PM – 8:30 PM
Foundry Suites | 1738 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207
$10 tickets www.eventbrite.com
Hertel Liquor Library is proving a complimentary essential oil infused cocktail made with Deep Eddy gluten-free vodka (21 and up).
