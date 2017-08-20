Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

South Buffalo Irish Festival 2017

0 Comments

South Buffalo is going to be the place to be on Saturday, September 2. That’s because some of the finish Irish talents will be coming together, to celebrate all things Irish. Aside from an incredible talent line-up of bands and dancers, the festival also marks the highly anticipated reunion of the fiery band Jackdaw! Other anticipated acts include Prodigals, Desire (U2 tribute band), Clann Na Cara, Celtic Spirt Pipe Band, McCarthyizm, Rince Na Tiarna, Crikwater, Poor Ould Goat, The Blarney Bunch, and Southside Sod Busters. Click here to check the entertainment schedule. 

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids, including laser tag, a rock climbing wall, face painting, caricatures, temporary airbrush tattoos and putt putt golf.

Some of South Buffalo’s finest dining establishments will also be on hand, such as The Blackthorn, Imperial Pizza, Potter’s Field, Black Oven Pizza, Antone’s, and Mark Marth of Mark’s Pizza.

South Buffalo Irish Festival

Saturday, September 2, 2017

11am to 11pm

Cazenovia Park | South Buffalo

Visit this website for additional information

Lead image: Jackdaw (Photo: Nancy Vargo at Bunratty Castle, Ireland – 2004)

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments