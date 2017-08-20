South Buffalo Irish Festival 2017

South Buffalo is going to be the place to be on Saturday, September 2. That’s because some of the finish Irish talents will be coming together, to celebrate all things Irish. Aside from an incredible talent line-up of bands and dancers, the festival also marks the highly anticipated reunion of the fiery band Jackdaw! Other anticipated acts include Prodigals, Desire (U2 tribute band), Clann Na Cara, Celtic Spirt Pipe Band, McCarthyizm, Rince Na Tiarna, Crikwater, Poor Ould Goat, The Blarney Bunch, and Southside Sod Busters. Click here to check the entertainment schedule.
There will also be plenty of activities for the kids, including laser tag, a rock climbing wall, face painting, caricatures, temporary airbrush tattoos and putt putt golf.
Some of South Buffalo’s finest dining establishments will also be on hand, such as The Blackthorn, Imperial Pizza, Potter’s Field, Black Oven Pizza, Antone’s, and Mark Marth of Mark’s Pizza.
South Buffalo Irish Festival
Saturday, September 2, 2017
11am to 11pm
Cazenovia Park | South Buffalo
Visit this website for additional information
Lead image: Jackdaw (Photo: Nancy Vargo at Bunratty Castle, Ireland – 2004)