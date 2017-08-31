September FOMO* | A newly renovated gallery space & …grotesque, the uncanny, and the flat-out weird.

*FO·MO

ˈfōmō/

noun informal

anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere

A curated monthly roundup of must-see art events happening throughout Buffalo, NY

September 1

Mind in Movement: Jaime Schmidt’s Notebooks & Drawings

61 College Street Buffalo, NY; opening from 6-9pm

Mind in Movement is a display of notebooks and drawing done through the time Jaime Schmidt was traveling through South America, living in the wilderness, and living on farms. These notebooks form a landscape of the transformation resulting from geography, culture, personal, and interpersonal journey. This display of notebooks and drawings will bring you into the process of conceptual installation, where Jaime has been reimagining what space can do for a person’s consciousness, as she plans for her first permanent evolving art installation.

Get Me Out of My Head: Robert Harris, Kurt Von Voetsch (lead image)

El Museo – 91 Allen Street Buffalo, NY; opening from 7-9pm with artist talks starting at 7:15

Get Me Out of My Head is an exhibition of recent works by Robert Harris and Kurt Von Voetsch. In this exhibition, images of the self and others, everyday objects, characters real and imagined, and all manner of stray thoughts spill out of their heads onto paper and canvas. Their subject matter differs—Von Voetsch’s drawings and mixed-media collages contend with his recurring bouts of brain cancer, while Harris’s paintings record more quotidian experiences, refracting details from personal and social encounters through his characteristically wandering mind.

What unites the two, besides that they are both prolific artists from Niagara Falls, is a shared expressive sensibility. Their works appear crude at first glance, with their direct, raw gestures and an often “unfinished” quality, but are brimming with intent, feeling, and sly wit. They share an affinity for the grotesque, the uncanny, and the flat-out weird. Together, the works probe the messy lines between life and death, mind and body, memory and fantasy.

September 7

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center

341 Delaware Avenue – Buffalo, NY

In conjunction with the opening of her solo exhibition at Nina Freudenheim Gallery (Saturday evening, September 9th, 6–8pm), Hallwalls is pleased to welcome back to Buffalo—and to Hallwalls—one of our founding group of artists, Nancy Dwyer. In addition to her season-opening solo show at Nina Freudenheim Gallery, Dwyer’s work can currently be seen locally at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in the Center’s 50th-anniversary show, “50 in 50” (July 14–September 24, 2017), and at the Castellani Art Museum in “Western New York Collects: Nancy Dwyer” (August 21, 2017–February 4, 2018).

September 8

Amanda Besl: I’ll Try Not to Breathe

Anna Kaplan Contemporary – 1250 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY; opening reception from 6-9pm

Anna Kaplan Contemporary (formerly BT&C Gallery) announces I’ll Try Not to Breathe, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Amanda Besll. I’ll Try Not to Breathe opens Friday, September 8th with a reception 6-9pm. There will be an artist talk at the gallery on Thursday, September 28th at 6pm. The exhibition will run through October 7th. Gallery hours are Fridays 12 – 7pm and Saturdays 12:30pm – 4pm, or anytime by appointment (716-604-6183).

I’ll Try Not to Breathe is Anna Kaplan Contemporary’s inaugural exhibition in a newly renovated gallery space at 1250 Niagara St. in Buffalo, NY. The paintings in Besl’s latest series focus on imagery of flowers, garden clippings and other botanical debris, through the veil of clear plastic garbage bags. The images are at once haunting and gorgeous, something the artist describes as a “beautiful melancholy.”

September 23

Out of the Dark

Cass Project – 500 Seneca Street Buffalo, NY

The Cass Project is ecstatic to present its first event of the Fall Season, Out of the Dark, a site-specific performance with local experimental music ensembles, Sotto Voce Vocal Collective and Null Point. Audience members will be invited into an immersive, seamless performance experience, beginning with barely audible environmental sound and culminating in boisterous participation. The concert centers around two works by the recently deceased Pauline Oliveros, who spent the past three decades as a resident of Upstate NY; in addition works by local, national and international emerging composers will be presented.

Tickets will be available at the door on a sliding scale, $10 – $20.

Doors will open at 6:45pm and the performance will begin promptly at 7:15pm. The program will run 1.5 hours with no intermission.