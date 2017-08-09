On Friday, August 11, the community is invited to attend a very special music performance by Esin Gunduz and Megan Kyle. The performance, “Senso di Voce”, is, simply put, music from the Renaissance and Middle Ages, played and sung inside a giant grain silo. The duet use the silo as an instrument, by projecting themselves into the massive chambers, which reverb back to listeners. This is not the first time that these two have electrified the silos at Silo City…
“Perot elevator’s metals and walls have been responding back to us!” said Esin Gunduz. “We keep shaping programs according to this call for certain sound qualities (timbres, frequencies, dynamics, reverb length,…). In this program we evoke music like: a Byzantine/Greek Orthodox chant, piece from the Maftirim tradition of Jewish mysticism in Sephardic Hebrew, a Bulgarian folk song about solitude on mountains, (…), next to Hildegard von Bingen, Machaut, (…), interwoven with improvisations in contemporary style.”
“Senso di Voce” performance, at Perot Elevator
Friday, August 11, 2017 | 7pm
The event is going to take place at the Silo City’s Perot Elevator, this Friday 11th, at 7pm. At a setting where the audience may get seated or move around, this one hour of interrupted elevating music-sound immersion will be followed by a reception by the water.