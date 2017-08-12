Saturday Photo Hunt

Every so often, we play a little “treasure hunt” game on BRO, where we ask readers to identify an architectural item of interest. Earlier this morning, photographer Glenn Murray sent along an intriguing photo that piqued our interest. So, we’re passing along this image, to see if you can guess where it is. We’re betting, in the end, that a lot of people will know what/where this building is… the question is, “Did you ever see the gargoyle that sits atop, overlooking the neighborhood?”
Glenn Murray is a former paratrooper, attorney, law school professor and NYS Administrative Law Judge, who has a passion for photography. His Facebook page and Instagram (@buffaloshutterbug) include abundant photos of Buffalo beauty and events. He describes himself as a “Good Will Ambassador of Buffalo.” Glenn showcases Buffalonians he admires in his Facebook blog: Humans of Buffalo, NY.
We’re a fan of the photo hunt. If you want us to post the occasional treasure hunt, let us know and we’ll do our best to come up with some more challenging, obscure objects.