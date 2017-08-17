Rumor Watch: Groceries Out and Tacos In @ Casa on Elmwood?

It sounds like a vacant property (former Casa-di-Pizza) at the corner of 471 Elmwood Avenue, owned by Sinatra & Company Real Estate., could soon have an exciting new tenant after Casa vacated the space and re-opened in Downtown Buffalo. Word on the street is that a certain local taco joint with a bent for Elmwood has not given up the hunt.
Sinatra had originally hoped to put a Dash’s at the corner, which was submitted in the expansive Kaleida proposal. Even though Sinatra and Ellicott Development are now tag teaming the Children’s Hospital project, that Dash’s development slipped through the cracks a while back when Sinatra did not get the bid. Dash’s ended up announcing expansion plans on Hertel a short time later. That does not mean that a supermarket is not in the works for another site on the campus…
Now that Buffalo has become “Taco Town” virtually overnight, the competition is super hot, and continues to push the frenzied limits of Mexican offerings. The end result is plenty of Mexican fare to go around – there’s literally something for everyone. Heck, maybe ice cream might even be part of the this new development?
Sources say that interior demo is currently underway.