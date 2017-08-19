Rudeboyz Artworks Block Party @ Five Points

On Wednesday, August 23, Rudeboyz Artworks and the Five Points Neighborhood, invites you to attend the inaugural black party. Now that there is so much action underway at this intersection, it’s time to celebrate. The event will feature, food, face painting, live art, music and a number of meet and greets with surrounding businesses, including the latest addition, Black Monarchy .
This is going to be a great day for so many reasons. First, it’s a showcase of so many of the things that make the Five Points intersection so awesome. Check out the awesome wood sculpture by Scott Bye, which sits over on the front lawn of Five Points Bakery.
Be sure to stop in for a toasted bagel with cashew cream cheese, tomato and red onion at Press Food & Juice. Then stop by Urban Roots Garden Co-op and pick up some milkweed – there are four different varieties these days, all of which are indigenous and attract at-risk pollinators such as monarch butterflies.
Take a walk over to see the new digs for Remedy House, which is currently underway, and be sure to take away some information for The Pilates Art Studio, which is located upstairs. Before heading back out, don’t forget to grab a bottle of wine at Paradise Wine, and then pop in for some food at Las Puertas.
Five Points is a wonderful neighborhood, and it’s getting better all the time. Thanks to the crew at Rudeboyz Artworks for putting together this black party, so that everyone can come together to partake in this roaming sidewalk affair.
Rudeboyz Artworks Block Party
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
4pm to 8pm
527 W. Utica St. Buffalo, New York