“Rejuvenated” – AJ Jordan and Grenzy film latest rap video at Haunted Hinsdale House

716 rappers Grenzy and AJ Jordan have produced their latest rap video at one of the region’s most haunted houses, located in Hinsdale, NY. The house, known as “Haunted Hinsdale House” sets the mood for the 4K UHD Music Video.
Jordan has been voted Buffalo’s Best Hip Hop Artist in Artvoice for a record breaking three years in a row. When he’s not rapping, he’s busy as graphic designer/website developer at MaddTat2. “I’ve been filming, directing, and editing my own music videos since 2010 with Terror Technologies – Buffalo Zombies for Charity. They are prominently featured in many of my older music videos pre 2012 era. I dabble in flyer design and event promotions, etc. Pretty much a jack of all trades, looking to get my foot in the door of the Buffalo fine arts and music industry and branch out further. I’ve booked and traveled on my own to 25 cities, as a headlining tour across the country, and had a blast soaking in all that I can learn and absorb around the U.S.”
For his latest trick, Jordan hooked up with Grenzy, a young underground hip hop artist who says the he is “just making music, living my dream, and trying to put the 716 back on the map.” The two recently unleashed the song “Rejuvenated” for their upcoming album ‘Etymology Chapter 1’ the study of words. “We had a sense of rebirth and creativity by bringing this young gentleman Grenzy into my home recording studio, which is Pro Tools certified,” said Jordan. “I am an experienced season veteran of the ‘Underground Rap’ scene and have been selling albums and merchandise as far as Australia, New Zealand, Tokyo, and France. Now I have brought 17 year old Grenzy under my wing through my 15 to 20 year expertise in artist management. I’ve been showing him the ropes – how to sell tickets to open for national acts in bigger venues, how to run his website I set up for him, selling t-shirts and CDs, and the mathematics of the music in the studio.”
Jordan is not only getting his kicks writing, producing and performing, he’s also making waves over at Maddtat2. “I am always on the move,” he said. “Silk screening a new clothing line, and working together with Maddtat2’s Mark Madden to brighten up the art scene around Buffalo.”
From underground rap recording artist to web developer, Jordan is making sure that he has all bases covered. He’s also doing his part to bring others along for the ride, which is what makes him such a great guy. He’s not only looking out for himself, he’s looking out for Grenzy, who is looking out for Buffalo. To me, that’s music to my ears.