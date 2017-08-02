Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

REI to Anchor Seneca One Complex?

12 Comments

Ten years after Bass Pro decided against building a store at Canalside, an outdoor goods retailer may be landing near the foot of Main Street.  This one may be a better fit.  Douglas Development says REI will be opening a store at its revamped Seneca One complex.

Douglas Jemal mentioned REI as the type of tenant he would like to bring to the tower complex when he unveiled redevelopment plans in January.  This week company officials told WIVB “there will be” an REI plus a grocery store and microbreweries (plural):

The developer, Douglas Jemal, tells News 4 he is planning to move “fast and furious” with the development work which is beginning outside, at the annex. One of the company’s vice president’s has told us there will be several businesses including REI, a grocery store, and microbreweries inside One Seneca Tower.

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The  retail co-op offers gear and apparel, in addition to products from the top brands for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, paddling, snow sports and travel.  It has more than 16 million members and 149 stores in 36 states.  Its closest store is in Pittsburgh but a Rochester location opens August 25.

According to REI’s website, its guidelines for considering new sites include:

• 23,500 sq.ft. one-level building

• 25,000 sq.ft. two-level building, plus approximately 30′ x 60′ cutout at second level for opening/main stair

• 17′ minimum clearance to underside of structure at 1st level

• 15′ minimum clearance to underside of structure at all 2nd levels

• Freestanding or attached• Strong retail in proximity of site

• Median household income $50K and above

• 100K or more households within a 15 mile radius of site

• Abundant parking for exclusive use: 5/1000

• Excellent visibility, directly off main arterials

Douglas’ plans for the base of the Seneca One complex include 142 apartments and 85,000 sq.ft. of retail space in the building’s annexes and new structures to be built on the existing plaza.

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

  • Wally Balls

    All you need is one retailer; the rest will follow. This is a good thing for downtown.

  • This… would… be… awesome. REI is a much better sports store than Dick’s or LL Bean could ever be. There’s one opening up in Rochester by the end of the month, but to have one in the Buffalo market (and the ONLY one), it would really drive up business in downtown.

    • Mr. B

      Agreed. Like I’ve said before, REI only had 3 stores in NY State (before opening in Rochester): NYC, LI, and Yonkers — for downtown to get an REI ahead of the Galleria is a retailing coup.

      .

  • G Orty

    This is on the heels of the closing just last month of the Amherst EMS, a direct competitor to REI. The downtown site is maybe marginally a more visible, but definitely less trafficked, location than EMS’s Boulevard store so I wonder how much better REI will do. That said, EMS definitely left a hole in the local outdoor sports market, and they were closing lots of stores around the country, so it’s probably not the harbinger of failure for REI it could be otherwise. The waterfront could certainly use this kind of store nearby, so I hope it works out.

    • I don’t know how “direct” it really is. I mean, it’ll be very similar type of merchandise. However, REI stores are much larger, more comparable to Dick’s or Gander (RIP).

    • Josh Robinson

      A lot more money where the EMS store was located, too. I still think it’s too early for downtown to support this kind of retail on the waterfront considering retail everywhere else is struggling.

      A brewery and a grocery store I could see, since they would be theoretically supported by the building’s tenants, but REI would be a stretch for sure. Maybe it’s more of a destination than I think.

      • No_Illusions

        Metro area median household income is just about $50,000

        Buffalo is a small city by area.

  • Billybobn

    We will absolutely purchase a kayak, paddle board, and/or more if this opens downtown. I may even be the jerk that tries to take it home on the subway. This will really help connect residents with the water, outer harbor, tifft, etc!

  • BlackRockLifer

    REI is a first class operation and IMO has the best outdoor gear. As others have noted with the loss of EMS there was a void in the area for quality gear for serious outdoor enthusiasts. Downtown might have a niche in attracting higher end retail that appeals to a smaller group of more affluent and knowledgeable consumers.

  • breckenridge

    I would love to have an REI here! It would be a great fit for all the recreational uses of the waterfront, and fill a gap left by EMS for active outdoors stuff. Dick’s is more sports and athleisure-focused, and Cabela’s is more hunting/fishing focused.

    • Josh Robinson

      Gander Mountain closing is leaving another gap, too. It’s a tough environment for big box stores, though.

  • mightyNiagara

    REI is good. Backcountry is Better & Best.
    Though, I’d take REI store over bass pro. bass pro is terrible.