REI to Anchor Seneca One Complex?

Ten years after Bass Pro decided against building a store at Canalside, an outdoor goods retailer may be landing near the foot of Main Street. This one may be a better fit. Douglas Development says REI will be opening a store at its revamped Seneca One complex.
Douglas Jemal mentioned REI as the type of tenant he would like to bring to the tower complex when he unveiled redevelopment plans in January. This week company officials told WIVB “there will be” an REI plus a grocery store and microbreweries (plural):
The developer, Douglas Jemal, tells News 4 he is planning to move “fast and furious” with the development work which is beginning outside, at the annex. One of the company’s vice president’s has told us there will be several businesses including REI, a grocery store, and microbreweries inside One Seneca Tower.
REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The retail co-op offers gear and apparel, in addition to products from the top brands for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, paddling, snow sports and travel. It has more than 16 million members and 149 stores in 36 states. Its closest store is in Pittsburgh but a Rochester location opens August 25.
According to REI’s website, its guidelines for considering new sites include:
• 23,500 sq.ft. one-level building
• 25,000 sq.ft. two-level building, plus approximately 30′ x 60′ cutout at second level for opening/main stair
• 17′ minimum clearance to underside of structure at 1st level
• 15′ minimum clearance to underside of structure at all 2nd levels
• Freestanding or attached• Strong retail in proximity of site
• Median household income $50K and above
• 100K or more households within a 15 mile radius of site
• Abundant parking for exclusive use: 5/1000
• Excellent visibility, directly off main arterials
Douglas’ plans for the base of the Seneca One complex include 142 apartments and 85,000 sq.ft. of retail space in the building’s annexes and new structures to be built on the existing plaza.
Get Connected: Douglas Development, 202.638.6300