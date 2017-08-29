Recruitments, a War of 1812 Encampment, and a battle to boot!

If you’ve been following author Mason Winfield’s articles on the historic battles that occurred in this region, surrounding the War of 1812, then you’re the perfect candidate for the upcoming reenactments at Old Fort Niagara. Aside from the regular goings ons such a “soldiers marching to fifes and drums, bread baking in a beehive oven, laundresses cleaning and women sewing, a joiner making clay-pipe boxes, a blacksmith shaping metal, and Native interpreters sharing stories”, the fort features annual one-offs that the whole family will enjoy.
This annual event portrays the British attack on Fort Niagara during the American occupation in December 1813.
On Saturday, September 2, a “recruitment” will take place at 3:30pm during the “War of 1812 Encampment“. The rest of the weekend looks something like this:
During the day on Saturday and Sunday, staff and regional reenactors will present living-history demonstrations, including: daily battle re-enactments at 2:30 p.m.; kids’ games and recruiting programs; a display of surgical instruments; military music; artillery firings; and soldier’s life activities.
Wooden muskets are a fun accessory for kids who are recruited for mock battles at special events.
The Saturday evening activities and night battle are unique to this event and the fort remains open late. Admissions into the fort for this program will end at 7 p.m. when the doors will be closed to incoming and outgoing visitors until about 9 p.m. to ensure visitor safety.
Click for the full schedule: www.oldfortniagara.org/