The NYS DOT is hosting a public information meeting regarding the Scajaquada Corridor Project (Route 198) on Tuesday, August 8, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Buffalo State College (Bulgar Communication Center – Bulgar North). A formal presentation will start at 6pm.
This meeting is being considered one of the most significant thus far, because as recent as July, community partners and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) have been stepping up the pressure for the DOT to do the right thing by taking into consideration the importance of reconnecting the parkscape, and to address community stakeholders’ concerns (learn more). It appears that time is finally of the essence. BRO’s Rachacha spoke to BPOC Executive Director Stephanie Crockatt in July, when she had this to say:
“Information coming from DOT’s announced planning schedules (from various meetings) and from what we’ve heard through back channels, is that the DOT is preparing to submit their Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) to the Federal Highway Authority for approval at any time. We have also heard that they may put through their design plans and documents at roughly the same time, in keeping with their announced schedule for construction. This affords no public input opportunity to discuss design. Plus BOPCs public comments that were solicited and sent in, from back in February, have not received a DOT reply.”
Earlier today, BRO asked Crockatt about her thoughts on the upcoming meeting:
“As to tomorrow night’s meeting aspirations… we understand the DOT will be presenting their design renderings which could include some modifications. We are eager to hear and see any positive developments. The Conservancy plans to show our conceptual ideas for change, and will be urging the DOT to consider this opportunity as a win-win for this important corridor. Ultimately it would be ideal if we could bring the DOT and stakeholders back together to formulate design solutions from an urban planning standpoint for this community, for tourism, and for improved quality of life.
