Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Prince vs. Bowie: A Dance Party for Dreamland

0 Comments

It seems as if the whole city is abuzz about an event taking place later this evening (Thursday, August 3) – Prince vs. Bowie: A Dance Party for Dreamland. Everyone loves an exciting bout between heavyweight contenders… and this is about as good as it gets. Plus, the contest is in support of one of Buffalo’s alt cultural venues that was recently issued a cease and desist by The City.

This year, the dance party will be dedicated to Infringement supporter, poet, activist, writer, artist… Jenny “Lovely” Keys, who passed away on July 29th. 

Now, the community is rallying behind this avant-garde institution, by supporting a series of off-site fundraising events, such as the Prince vs. Bowie throw-down that will be mainly driven by DJs Xotec and Bill Page. The event will also feature a variety of performances, done up in true Dreamland style. 

Prince vs. Bowie: A Dance Party for Dreamland

Thursday, August 3, 2017

8 PM | 21+ | $5

Mohawk Place | 47 E Mohawk Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook for details

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments