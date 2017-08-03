It seems as if the whole city is abuzz about an event taking place later this evening (Thursday, August 3) – Prince vs. Bowie: A Dance Party for Dreamland. Everyone loves an exciting bout between heavyweight contenders… and this is about as good as it gets. Plus, the contest is in support of one of Buffalo’s alt cultural venues that was recently issued a cease and desist by The City.
This year, the dance party will be dedicated to Infringement supporter, poet, activist, writer, artist… Jenny “Lovely” Keys, who passed away on July 29th.
Now, the community is rallying behind this avant-garde institution, by supporting a series of off-site fundraising events, such as the Prince vs. Bowie throw-down that will be mainly driven by DJs Xotec and Bill Page. The event will also feature a variety of performances, done up in true Dreamland style.
Prince vs. Bowie: A Dance Party for Dreamland
Thursday, August 3, 2017
8 PM | 21+ | $5
Mohawk Place | 47 E Mohawk Street | Buffalo, New York 14203