Pot Lofts?

PVC pipes out, marijuana pipes in? Ellicott Development has a unique commercial tenant lined up for its redevelopment of the Seneca Plumbing & Heating Supply building at 192 Seneca Street. The Buffalo News is reporting a medical marijuana distributor will be locating in the building:
A third site will be permitted to dispense medical marijuana in Erie County, with state officials Tuesday selecting a Syracuse company to open a facility in a former plumbing supply building on Seneca Street in Buffalo.
Terradiol NY expects to begin selling medical marijuana to patients who qualify for the state program sometime in November in the old Seneca Plumbing and Heating Supply building at 192 Seneca St.
The company will take up part of the first floor of a three-story facility being turned into a mixed-use building by Ellicott Development Co., according to John Vavalo, chief executive officer of the company, which will be growing its medical marijuana plants at a site in Onondaga County. The Buffalo facility will include pharmacy and research and development space.
Ellicott Development is converting the building into a mix of uses including over 9,000 sq.ft. of commercial space on the first and second floors and four market-rate apartments on the third floor. It purchased the property in April 2011.
Entry image by Dr. Rehab