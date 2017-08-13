Podcast – The Buffalo Effect: Zandra Cunningham – A 9 year old’s dream to reality

We sit down with Zandra Cunningham, Owner and Founder of Zandra Beauty, to discuss how wanting lip gloss at age 9 turned into a successful skin care line, an invite to Google, and all before the age of 17. If you’re a kid, a parent, an entrepreneur, a fan of success stories, or just want some inspiration, this episode is a must listen.
