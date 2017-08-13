Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Podcast – The Buffalo Effect: Zandra Cunningham – A 9 year old’s dream to reality

Episode 09

We sit down with Zandra Cunningham, Owner and Founder of Zandra Beauty, to discuss how wanting lip gloss at age 9 turned into a successful skin care line, an invite to Google, and all before the age of 17. If you’re a kid, a parent, an entrepreneur, a fan of success stories, or just want some inspiration, this episode is a must listen.

The Buffalo Effect shares the stories from a rust belt city that picked itself up, brushed itself off and learned how to shine again. We talk to interesting people who call Buffalo home and have impacted this re-emerging city. Click here for more episodes. The Buffalo Effect is produced by Michelle Levitt at the Too Much Neon Studio and engineered by John Ceglia at Cameleon Communications in Buffalo, New York.

 

 

