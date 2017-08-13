Podcast – The Buffalo Effect: Lauren Fix – The Car Chick!

Buffalonian Lauren Fix is a leading automotive expert and analyst who has authored three books so far. She has appeared on CNN, Fox News, The Today Show, CNBC and USA Radio’s “Daybreak USA” show. Lauren talks cars, TV, daughter Shelby, and our other favorite guest Frank Rossi, who ironically calls in to add his 2 cents. Click here to listen.
