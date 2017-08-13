Podcast – The Buffalo Effect: Joel Giambra – From politics to pot

We sit down with former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra about running for office at 25, surviving cancer and, of course, his quest to legalize marijuana. Hear Joel’s thoughts on going beyond bongs and trying to bring billions in revenue to New York State by lifting prohibition of weed. Click here to listen.
