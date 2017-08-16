Petpalooza @ Canalside

On Sunday, August 20, NYS Citizens Against Puppy Mills (NYSCAPM) will host Petpalooza at Canalside, from 12pm to 5pm. This is an awesome opportunity to find the four-legged pet of your dreams. There are still so many dogs without homes. And there are plenty of dog lovers out there looking for their next best friend. This is a large animal adoption event that intends to match up as many homeless/rescued dogs with loving owners.
There will be a wide variety of animals for adoption… this is a pet’s big day to find just the right human, who can save him or her from living a relatively dreary existence. After all, what could be better than finding a home after being raised in a puppy mill? This event also aims to draw attention to the problems that puppy mills cause – NYSCAPM not only wants to find homes for these animals, the group also wants to shut down puppy mills for good.
“We hope to achieve this through education, legislation, and adoption… Buddy the big white pit bull will be in his kissing booth from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. He was a huge attraction last year and will be offering kisses for $1.00.” – NYSCAPM
Petpalooza 2017 will feature live music, food trucks and vendors.
Live music with the Duke James Band and 2nd Time Around…
The event is sponsored by Northtown Automotive and Braymiller Builders. The City Animal Shelter will also be on hand. Everything will take place on the Great Lawn and the Pierce Lawn at Canalside.
Follow Petpalooza 2017 on Facebook.