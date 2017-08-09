Peace Bridge Walk Protests Shipments of Liquid Nuclear Waste over Bridge

On Thursday, August 10, Environmental Justice Task Force, WNY Peace Center, WNY Drilling Defense and other allies will gather at 1pm (intersection of Busti Ave and Vermont St) before walking over the Peace Bridge in protest. Protesters will be voicing their support of denying trucks from carrying highly radioactive liquid nuclear waste over the bridge. Is this a serious matter, that you should be aware of? Why, yes.
Over the next 4 years, a total of 6,000 gallons of highly radioactive liquid will be shipped from Chalk River Ontario to Aiken South Carolina. There will be 100 – 150 shipments every other week, 50 gallons each. A tiny spill volume equivalent to 5 tablespoons is enough to ruin the potability of any reservoir in North America. Apart from reservoirs, groundwater sources along the routes between Chalk River and Aiken SC are also at risk.
The Peace Bridge is being considered as a possible travel route. What would Buffalo get out of it? Nothing, other than being on constant alert of threat. Shipments are scheduled to began this spring.
According to organizers, “There are alternatives to handle this radioactive liquid: 1) solidification at Chalk River Ontario, and 2) down-blending to reduce radioactivity followed by on site storage at Chalk River until a permanent nuclear repository emerges.”
1PM gathering at the intersection of Busti Ave and Vermont St.; before walking to Canada using the walkway facing Lake Erie. After clearing Canadian customs protestors will return to the US via the same walkway. Brings signs and passports.
More info: Dr. Gordon Edwards’ “Radioactive Roads” (lead image)