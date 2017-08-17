Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest

When a baby is born, there’s a good chance that one of the first songs that he or she hears is Brahms Lullaby. Whether the tune is played, hummed, or sung, Brahms Lullaby is the quintessential song for newborns.
A longstanding tradition at Children’s Hospital was playing Brahms Lullaby whenever a baby was born. Now that the hospital is moving over to the Medical Campus, the staff is looking to create a new local twist on the classic song.
When the Oishei Children’s Hospital opens, the plan is to have a brand new version of the song played for Buffalo babies. In order to tweak the tradition, a contest is underway to see who can come up with a winning number that will speak to the infants in an updated capacity.
As an incentive, the winner will receive a cash prize of $1500. On top of that, the new song will be the first thing that a baby hears, which will forever be ingrained into him or her. The song will help to shape a diehard Buffalonian, who is ready to romp about… and take on the world. Now, that’s some serious pressure!
The judging panel includes Robby Takac from the Goo Goo Dolls; Buffalo Music Hall of Famer and former longtime backup singer for Ray Charles, Janice Mitchell; president of the Colored Musicians Club, George Scott; Music Critic for The Buffalo News Jeff Miers; and Pierre Williot, MD, Pediatric Urologist at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and 2014 BPO “Doctors of the World” representative.
The contest will last four weeks (ending on September 15) and the top three finalists (selected by the judges) will perform in front of a live audience at the end of September. The prize for second place is Shea’s season tickets and third place is a choice between season passes to Darien Lake and BPO concert tickets.
Visit www.childrenshospitallullaby.com to enter the contest.