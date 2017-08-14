Nick’s Place Express Keeps Great Greek Cooking in the Family

I recently had the opportunity to check out the reinvention of Nick’s Place Express in Kenmore. It had been on my list of places to try for some time, so when the kids requested French toast, I knew the perfect place to take them. I had not been to the original Nick’s Place Express, or even Nick’s Place on Amherst (which has quite a following), so I had no idea what to expect.
The story behind the restaurant, and its reinvention, is as follows: Nick, the owner of Nick’s Place Express (hereafter ‘Nick Jr.’), is the son of the Nick who owns Nick’s Place (hereafter, ‘Nick Sr.). (Have I lost you yet?) Nick Jr. grew up in the kitchen, but – like many young people – was unsure about his career plans and life ambitions. One day, quite unexpectedly, his father, Nick Sr., surprised him with a restaurant of his own, i.e., Nick’s Place Express on Elmwood. He operated the restaurant for a while, but took a break from the business after having kids. In January, 2017, he took over the space for a second time and decided to give it his all. Among other things, this involved some needed renovations to the interior, as you can see from the before and after photos below.
Nick’s Place Express is a cozy and friendly space full of regulars. You can watch as your food is prepared, and make conversation with Nick (especially about what appear to be his two passions: family and Greek cooking). We ordered standard breakfast fare, which was great, but there is much more on the menu. If you like Nick’s Place Express on Facebook, you will see that he whips up some amazing-looking specials, including chicken and waffles, crab cake benedict, and homemade apple cake (milopita). He also serves homemade bread, Texas hot sauce, gyro, and spanakopita. And customers can now order delivery from Nick’s Place Express through Skip the Dishes.
During my conversation with Nick, he told me that his father built the Nick’s Place brand from scratch. “He taught me everything that I know,” he said. “It’s my responsibility as his son to build upon all of the great things that he has done.” I am delighted that Nick Jr. has brought this love and appreciation for Greek cooking to Kenmore.
Nick’s Place Express is open for breakfast and lunch (Tuesday – Saturday, 8-3pm; Sunday, 9-2pm).
Nick’s Place Express | 2466 Elmwood Avenue | (716) 877-0088 | Facebook