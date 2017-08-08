New Parking Block in Cobblestone District

A one story brick building has been removed from The Cobblestone District. The block-long building formerly sat between East and West Market Streets, directly next to the Fairmont Creamery building. Since being removed, the parcel has been converted into parking, with yellow lines set atop concrete. Owner Ellicott Development has called the lot “temporary” and has had discussions with the Seneca Nation to develop a mixed-use project on the site.
A number of new revelations have occurred in and around this location in recent years, including the construction on the Seneca Casino and the renovation of the Fairmont Creamery into a mixed use structure. Back in February, it was announced that Hofbräuhaus was eyeing the former Upstate Milk facility, which is owned by James T. Santoro (investors currently being sought).
The sign on the new 139-space parking lot states that it is designated for Liazon Corporation – 199 Scott Street (housed inside The Fairmont building).
Hopefully, if this parking lot is to stay a parking lot, it would best serve the aesthetic interests of the area to put a nice iron gate around it, with planters, ivy, or anything else to alleviate the roughshod appearance that was left in the building’s wake.