New Parking Block in Cobblestone District

A one story brick building has been removed from The Cobblestone District. The block-long building formerly sat between East and West Market Streets, directly next to the Fairmont Creamery building. Since being removed, the parcel has been converted into parking, with yellow lines set atop concrete.  Owner Ellicott Development has called the lot “temporary” and has had discussions with the Seneca Nation to develop a mixed-use project on the site.

A number of new revelations have occurred in and around this location in recent years, including the construction on the Seneca Casino and the renovation of the Fairmont Creamery into a mixed use structure. Back in February, it was announced that Hofbräuhaus was eyeing the former Upstate Milk facility, which is owned by James T. Santoro (investors currently being sought). 

 

The sign on the new 139-space parking lot states that it is designated for Liazon Corporation – 199 Scott Street (housed inside The Fairmont building). 

Before – after

Hopefully, if this parking lot is to stay a parking lot, it would best serve the aesthetic interests of the area to put a nice iron gate around it, with planters, ivy, or anything else to alleviate the roughshod appearance that was left in the building’s wake.

Before

 

After

  • Ra Cha Cha

    Wasn’t that a City of Buffalo facility? I’d heard the City was selling a building to Ellicott Development around there. Assuming that to be the case, the City must have know the buyer’s intentions. And yes, should have made some stipulations about the appearance of the property after being converted to surface parking.

    • Matthew Moje

      If I remember correctly the Ellicott asked the city to close that little street there and sell it to them. The buffalo news had a rumor that Ellicott and the Casino were teaming up to build a mixed used building on the site.

      • eagercolin

        Yeah, there was an article about it here. That’s why Newell’s tone in this piece is so odd.

  • Dan

    Whew! More parking for the casino and just in time! That whole area’s going straight down the tubes because there simply isn’t enough parking. Now folks will be able to park, because before there wasn’t enough parking and they couldn’t park. Hopefully the rest of those stupid old buildings will be also be torn down so people can park their cars while they win big at the casino. It’ll be awesome when the Perry Projects are replaced with a new stadium. Then everything will be parking and we’ll never have to be momentarily unsure about where to park ever again.

    • LongGoneeee

      Sometimes you wonder why things take so long in Buffalo to happen, why the process always is twice as hard compared to other places. Then you get the opportunity to read a comment from an average Joe or in this case Dan and then it becomes clear just how short sighted most everyone is.

      This is not about creating parking for the casino you fool. It’s about clearing a site for quick construction under the guise of parking.

    • Erik

      Actually, that was a “stupid old building.” No loss.

      • Mr. “S”

        Totally agree.

  • Jonnno

    Speaking of taking so long, what is happening with the Hofbrau Haus ? Is anything happening with that ? If Townsell is looking for investors it sounds like it will not be built anytime soon. If at all

  • grovercleveland

    Imagine actually caring about this.