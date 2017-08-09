Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

New Kids on The Block – Patio Action Still in Full Swing

Patios continue to spring up throughout the course of the summer. Just when you thought that patio season might be peaking, another one rolls out. Here are a few relatively new patios that have become BRO favorites as of late.

First off, Charlie’s Boat Yard has made a big impact at the Outer Harbor ever since it built a sweet bar out on its patio. There’s no longer any reason to head indoors for a drink, when a bartender is close at hand. Food and bar service is easy as ever, and the sights and the sounds of the waterfront are on full display. A recent excursion to Charlie’s yielded excellent results in the food and drink category.

There’s nothing better than taking a section of a parking lot and turning it into a patio. That’s exactly what Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery did. They took a “dead” corner along South Park Avenue and transformed it into a vibrant destination. Not only is the café awesome on the inside, it now has a dedicated outdoor space to chill out on. The addition of the iron gate and the mishmash of furniture goes a long way towards creating a haven along the South Park bike route.

Undergrounds’ one year anniversary bash is this Sunday – come party on that patio with Dixieland jams and others…

Next up on the list is Patina 250. Originally, when Reddy Bike put out their hub, the Patina crew didn’t know if it would interfere with their plans for a grand patio along Delaware. Apparently that was not the case – the patio is great, and it blends nicely with Jake’s Café’s new patio addition. Together, the two bring a sensational new element to the street. And, there’s room for bikeshare and a patio. What could be better than that?

Patina readies for lunch service

Finally, here’s a shout out to SEAR at The Avant. Their new patio has become a popular spot for lunch, but it’s especially happening in the evening. With giant red umbrellas and a somewhat exclusive feel due to its elevation from the street, this patio has managed to draw people looking for a meal or a drink away from the madding crowd. Buffalo’s hotels continue to impress.

SEAR readies for lunch service

