New Era’s Inaugural Youth Basketball Pop Up Clinic

This past weekend, I attended an event at Masten Park that will hopefully set a precedent for many other like-minded events to come. Event organizers Chamus “Chae” Hawk and Chas Kirsch assembled a dynamic crew of volunteers, who helped to run a basketball clinic with a message in mind.
The event was made possible when Hawk’s Team Radio teamed up with Healthy Buffalo, to produce a pro-positive day of training for city youth. The basketball pop-up clinic drew scores of young people who wanted to come learn some tricks of the trade, taught by some of the best around. The four-hour clinic proved to be quite the success, as players (8 to 16 in age) and their parents arrived to take advantage of the beautiful weather, the top-notch courts, and the superb training from Coach Michael Corbi of Elite Basketball Training, along with specialty shooting from Skeet Whitlow of the Whitlow Group, and Rod Middleton of Pro Training Basketball. The session also showcased shooting drill competitions with Coach Mach Arroyo.
Team Radio is a music, production, and entertainment company focused on promoting a creative community and positive lifestyle. Healthy Buffalo is a non-profit organization with a single objective: to create a healthier more vibrant community.
While the basketball lessons were the highlight of the day, the real message came in other forms. The players were treated to healthy lunches at halftime, provided by Ashker’s.
They were also each gifted a Ginko Balboa tree, that Tim Gavigan of Ashker’s taught them how to take care of.
The clinic taught the players the importance of eating healthy, taking care of the planet, working with others, the importance of being responsible, and generally how to be upstanding citizens.
Tracey Miller of New Era even arrives, to hand out some super cool supplies for the participants.
Best of all, this clinic was free, which meant that anyone who wanted to take part in the inspirational lesson was able. Hawk and Kirsch hit a “swish” three pointer with this one. They attributed the success of the event to “the support of international lifestyle brand and local family owned partners, New Era.”
“Our goal was to bring a fresh positive energy to the east side with this clinic,” said Hawk. “To show love to an area through basketball, youth, and positivity.”
Photos by Brendan Grieble