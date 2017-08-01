National Night Out 2017

National Night Out is today (Tuesday, August 1, 2017). This is the day that everyone is asked to step outside, to make their presence known, in order to demonstrate the need for strong communities. It’s a signal that we stand together, unified, neighborhood after neighborhood. It’s a way to take back our streets in rougher neighborhoods, while demonstrating a strong outward community presence throughout the entire city and nation.
On National Night Out, many people simply sit out on their porches. Others change the lightbulbs on their porches, ensuring that every light is lit. It is proven that dark, unlit homes are at risk from intruders. By simply keeping a lightbulb burning on your porch, you’re telling ne’er do wells that someone is home, and someone is watching.
There are also people who get together and have block club parties for National Night Out. For example, the Greater Eastside Fields of Dreams Block Club is hosting a National Night Out Concert at the corner of Coit Street and Peckham (6pm to 8pm). This is a great way to meet neighbors, talk about community issues, and make a greater presence known.
What are you going to do for the National Night Out event? If nothing else, please check to make sure that your porch bulb is lit!