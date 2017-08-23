Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Mural Watch: Artist Nicholas Delfino @ Hardware

Moments ago I stopped over to Allen Street Hardware, to check out the latest Allentown mural underway. Artist Nicholas Delfino was busy trying his hand on the wall of the building, patio side. Upon arrival, I stood there for a short while, watching him work on his piece. Eventually, I spoke up, saying that I was there to update BRO readers on his progress. It turns out that we had met some time ago, which is a scenario that any Buffalonian can appreciate – the city is like a giant couch, right?

I asked Nicholas about the work, and he told me that it was in dedication to Hardware’s Hip Hop Night, with inspiration from some of the art greats such as Édouard Manet and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. The influences were readily apparent, and so was the artistic expertise that Nicholas was infusing into his work. This mural might not be the largest in town, but it packs a colorful punch that hangs with the best of them.

Allen Street Hardware | 245 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14201 | (716) 882-8843 | Facebook

