M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Play

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). See current exhibits.
Friday, August 4, 2017: Play
10 am–noon Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)
11–11:45 am Family Fun Tour (FREE)
noon–1:30 pm ArtCart—Drawing: The Beginning of Everything (FREE)
1–3 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Graphite Portrait Drawing
$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online
1:30–2:30 pm Public Tour (FREE)
4 pm “What’s Your Vision?” Tour (FREE)
5–7 pm Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)
5:30–7:30 pm Jazz and Happy Hour
Featuring music by Gabrielle Carlo
6–6:30 pm Gallery Talk—Drawing: The Beginning of Everything (FREE)
7–7:30 pm Gallery Talk—Drawing: The Beginning of Everything (FREE)
7:30–8:30 pm Performance: Aircraft (FREE)
Buffalo-based psychedelic indie art rock band Aircraft makes catchy pop tunes embedded with layers of thoughtful lyrics reminiscent of the past, present, and future.
7:30–9:30 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Graphite Portrait Drawing
$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online
7:30–9:30 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Charcoal Drawing
$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online
8:30–9:30 pm The Art of Food and Drink: Greek Wine and Cheese Pairing
$10 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online
Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!