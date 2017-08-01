Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Play

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). See current exhibits

Friday, August 4, 2017: Play

10 am–noon Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)

11–11:45 am Family Fun Tour (FREE)

noon–1:30 pm ArtCart—Drawing: The Beginning of Everything (FREE)

1–3 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Graphite Portrait Drawing
$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

1:30–2:30 pm Public Tour (FREE)

4 pm “What’s Your Vision?” Tour (FREE)

5–7 pm Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)

5:30–7:30 pm Jazz and Happy Hour
Featuring music by Gabrielle Carlo

6–6:30 pm Gallery Talk—Drawing: The Beginning of Everything (FREE)

7–7:30 pm Gallery Talk—Drawing: The Beginning of Everything (FREE)

7:30–8:30 pm Performance: Aircraft (FREE)
Buffalo-based psychedelic indie art rock band Aircraft makes catchy pop tunes embedded with layers of thoughtful lyrics reminiscent of the past, present, and future.

7:30–9:30 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Graphite Portrait Drawing
$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

7:30–9:30 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Charcoal Drawing
$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

8:30–9:30 pm The Art of Food and Drink: Greek Wine and Cheese Pairing

$10 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount! 

