Movies in The Meadow

Starting Friday, August 4, the Parkside Community Association is set to present the first film in the 2017 Movies in the Meadow outdoor film series. The series takes place on select Fridays, starting at dusk behind the Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park.

There will be refreshments and snacks, available for purchase. Moviegoers can bring coolers and lawn chairs to these free family friendly outings. Below are Facebook links to each of the movies, as well as special surprises and sponsor shout outs. The movie series is sponsored by MetroPCS. In case of rain, the movies will be held inside The Parkside Lodge.

Movies in the Meadow: The Secret Life of Pets – August 4, 2017 – For this evening’s film, we encourage you to bring your pet as your date! As an extra treat, The Laundromutt will be providing free temporary tattoos for your four-legged friend. MetroPCS will also be having games, activities, and giveaways from 6-8 PM before the start of the movie. 

Movies in the Meadow: The Natural – August 11, 2017 – Special guest for the evening, the Yogurt Shack, will be bringing ice cream, fro-yo and toppings.

Movies in the Meadow: Hidden Figures – August 18, 2017

Movies in the Meadow: The Wizard of OZ – August 25, 2017 – Paula’s Donuts will be co-sponsoring the Wizard of OZ!

Movies in the Meadow: Star Wars: Rogue One – September 1 – Special guest for the evening, the Yogurt Shack, will be bringing ice cream, fro-yo and toppings.

