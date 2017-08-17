Motoped Rentals @ RiverWorks

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Back in April, Buffalo Rising posted on a Motoped franchise opportunity, ripe for the taking. Now, those same Motopeds (RentMotoped) will soon be on the loose around the waterfront. The company has set up a shipping container at Buffalo RiverWorks, and is getting ready to offer up the motorized touring bikes this coming Saturday.

“The Motoped is part bicycle and part motorbike. When the rider is in a bike lane, pedaling is the way to go. If that same rider needs an added boost, all he or she has to do is flip a switch, and away the contraption goes (out of the bike lane). Due to the size of the engine, there is no need for a motorcycle license in NYS. There is an age limit of 16+. The Motoped is rented in hour increments. For those who have never operated a Motoped, there is a five minute instruction section provided by an employee. The kiosks sells licensed Motoped branded gear such as tanks, shirts, hats and sunglasses. There is also a website that allows people to reserve the Motopeds – rentals are now available in Buffalo at Canalside.”

