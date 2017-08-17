Look Out Buffalo – RiverWorks Keeps Pushing The Envelope

A trip to RiverWorks is more than grabbing a house brewed beer, no matter who you are. While you might try to stick to the beer, you will ultimately find yourself wandering through fields of kayaks or Motopeds. Earlier today I came down to RiverWorks to discuss an exciting plan, and after the meeting got diverted by head brewer Chris Herr, who is the head brewer for all three of (main) owner Earl Ketry’s interests – Pearl Street, Lafayette Hotel, and RiverWorks.
After Earl Ketry (photo below) finished talking about his futuristic vision of the site, the beer started flowing…
That’s because Chris Herr caught me, as I was winding up my tour of the new zip-lining course at RiverWorks. Ketry was pointing out the dual ziplines that were just installed – part of the course is designed to accommodate para and quadriplegic people. How cool is that?
Right after the tour (for a completely different project), Chris Herr and I sat down over a drink to talk about the brewing success story at RiverWorks.
“No one in the world is doing this,” said Herr. “Not only the brewing in a silo, but the distribution center – 96 beer pumps that get the beer to all of the bars in restaurants at RiverWorks. At this point, I’m running three breweries. I’ve mitigated challenges at RiverWorks – there are some serious cooling issues… in the summer the silos are 101 degrees – there are three tanks.
“Two are at boiling, and one is at 170 (mash temp) it gets hot. I’ve lost 15 pounds so far. We thought that the concrete might keep the place cool. That didn’t happen. This place was 16 months in the building – nothing else is like it – it was ambitious. We sell 8-10 thousand pints a week at RiverWorks. We have 32 beers on draft between all three locations.”
What is most interesting about Chris is that he set out in life to be a recording engineer. Then he got into home brewing. At one point, he reached out to Pearl Street Brewing (one of the only brewing games in town at the time) and asked if he could pick their brain. Before he knew it he was assistant brewer, and the rest is history.
And guess what else? There are plans for an observation deck in the “Bin House” at the top of the Six Pack, with a tasting room!
Well, more on that coming soon.
So there you have it – a little bit of zip-lining, and some serious brewing. Oh… and did I mention silo climbing?