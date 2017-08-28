Local Veteran to Receive Specially-Adapted Smart Home thanks to Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

2016 was the first year that this city held the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk. After a successful inaugural event, the Buffalo, NY Chapter of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is set to hold their Second Annual 5K at 8:45 am on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Bellevue Fire Hall in Cheektowaga, NY.

Funds raised via this initiative are designated to benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its Building for America’s Bravest (BFAB) program. Simply put, the program sets out to build “smart homes” for military personnel who have been severely injured in Iraq and Afghanistan, with debilitating wounds that include lost multiple limbs, paralyzation, and/or severe burns caused during battle.

“No other race in Western New York draws its influence from so many heroic members of our community,” said Christine Babin, T2T Buffalo Co-Race Director. “We are thrilled that the Foundation chose a local Marine for its next home project and it motivates us that much more to get as many community members out to support this cause we can.”

The 2016 Buffalo event drew more than 500 participants, to Downtown Buffalo. A number of the runners/walkers were firefighters who wore full gear, in honor of firefighter hero Stephen Siller who sacrificed his life on September 11, 2001. Police, EMS, military personnel (from all branches of service) and civilians also participated in the inaugural event.

The Tunnel to Towers Buffalo 5K Run/Walk is the largest 9.11 Remembrance event in WNY and promotes the Foundation’s three-pronged mission of:

Ensuring we “Never Forget” the attacks and heroism of 9.11.01

Honoring our First Responders and Military personnel

To participate in the 2017 Tunnel to Towers Buffalo 5K Run/Walk, register at t2tbuffalo.eventbrite.com.