Local Creation ‘First-N-Ten’ Hits the Shelves at all Wegmans locations.

Buffalonians have a knack for inventing all sorts of lawn and table games. Back in 2014, Mike and Jean Wolf created a backyard game called First-N-Ten that features two sets of bright yellow uprights, and flying discs. The product came about as the result of a Fourth of July outing, which is when Mike and Jean rediscovered the fun of playing backyard games. After spying a large field goal post at his local market, the idea began to take shape.

Mike rushed home from the market, to scribble out the concept – he was so excited that he didn’t even shop for groceries. After creating a few prototypes, and testing the game out with friends and neighbors, First-N-Ten was officially born. Here’s how it works:

After spending some time developing the concept, tightening up the game components, and working on sales and marketing efforts, the Mike and Jean have landed a contract with Wegmans to sell First-N-Ten.

From now on, you will never have to wait for Frisbee season, or football season again. That’s because they two activities have been mashed together, complete with uprights and field goals.

“We are very excited and couldn’t ask for a better partner than Wegmans. We know their customers will love the game,” said Mike.

“He went to get some groceries and came home with this idea,” Jean laughingly recalls, “He was telling me all about it and I had ask, ‘Mike, where are the groceries?'”

“We’ve worked hard on this and are so pleased that so many Western New Yorkers are having fun, bonding with their family, and turning off the television to play First-N-Ten,” said Mike.

Click here to visit the First-N-Ten website.