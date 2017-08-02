Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Legislator Grant Hosts Discussion on Implementing Body, Dashboard, and Traffic Light Cameras

1 Comment

A community discussion will soon be underway that poses the question – should The City be implementing body, dashboard and traffic light cameras? The discussion is being hosted by Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant and We Are Women Warriors.

Currently, Buffalo’s Police Department is in the process of testing 20 body cameras, and will then move forward with the procurement of an additional 500+ units for the force. The discussion will highlight the achievement while calling for further action to be taken to shed a spotlight on documenting daily police procedures.

Legislator Grant is calling for enhanced measures to ensure that police officers are held accountable for their actions, and even inactions. This national issue is coming front and center, in an open discussion, with the intent to come up with solutions to a problem that has been plaguing this country.

“This meeting is a time for everyone to come together, both leaders and citizen, to discuss one of the most pressing social justice issues that our City, County, and entire nation faces. Ensuring police officers follow proper procedures when interacting with those they’re tasked to protect is vital in upholding public trust and maintaining the welfare of our people.” – Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant

Join the discussion this evening, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Frank Merriweather Library – 1324 Jefferson Avenue (at E. Utica). Invited participants include The Buffalo PD, Common Council Members, Block Club Leaders, Anti-Violence Organizations, and The Community. The event is free and open to the public.

  • Captain Picard

    Body and dash cams: YES

    Red light cams: HELL NO