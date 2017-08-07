Learn Tarot @ Inspiration Point

People love listening to others tell them about their past, present and future. Tarot card reading can be exhilarating and sometimes frightening. After all, hearing about one’s future is not always sunshine and roses. Despite the possibility of facing some of life’s unpleasantries before they actually occur, most tarot card readings are more informative than alarming. No matter the consequences, people will always clamor to have their futures and destinies laid out before them.
The dealing of tarot cards dates back to the mid-15th century. Depending on where on the planet you live, and the types of cards that you are using, there are a number of uses for tarot cards, ranging from card games to divination.
For those that are interested in learning the language of tarot cards, and possibly going further down the road of readings, Inspiration Point is hosting a series of classes, for beginners and practiced hands. The classes will cover a range of topics, including card meanings, symbolism, methods and techniques for readings, ways to access intuition, philosophy and theory, history, etc.
Students don’t need to bring a deck, but for those who have one, feel free to bring it along. The classes are held every Wednesday and one Thursday per month. $10-20 sliding scale.
Learn Tarot on the following dates:
Wednesday, August 9 | 7 to 8:30 pm | See Facebook
Wednesday, August 16 | 7 to 8:30 pm | See Facebook
Wednesday, August 23 | 7 to 8:30 pm | See Facebook
Inspiration Point | 483 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Inspiration Point also features events such as Energy Awareness Workshops, Tea & Potions Speak Easy, Reiki Level I Certification Courses, Guided Meditations, Order of Melchizedek Ordination Services, Fight Well Workshops (for partners), Fireside Chats: Intimate Discussion with Intimacy Alive (Multiple Dates), Spiritual Astrology Club, Psychic Mediumship “Message” Night, Mediumship and Dream Interpretation, and Buffalo’s Backyard Remedies.
