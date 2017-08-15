Launch Party | Peach Mag Season 1 Yearbook

Peach Mag is a local online literary magazine (est. 2016) that features the works of many up and coming writers and poets, along with some of some of the more seasoned literary artists. The magazine is currently celebrating its one year anniversary with a commemorative print publication – the Peach Season 1 Yearbook. The yearbook features selections from local and international contributors whose works were posted online throughout the year (on Tuesdays and Fridays). Aside from posting on its website, the magazine also stays current through frequent Facebook updates, as well as by printed selections in The Public.
The theme for the inaugural Peach Season 1 Yearbook is “Process”. The thought behind “Process” is to feature past literary works from Season 1, side by side with newer works from the same contributors.
“Just as we’re reminiscing about all that has happened in the last year and contrasting it with where we are today, we’re interested in how publishing both pieces side by side will communicate a change in style, tone, or content — in other words, some kind of process — in the work of our contributors. We were inspired by the feeling of opening a yearbook in June, flipping to the photograph that was taken in September, and thinking, ‘This doesn’t look anything like me anymore.'” – Editors: Rachelle Toarmino, Matthew Bookin, Breonna Kiblin
Peach Mag is 100% funded by its volunteer editors.
The Peach Season 1 Yearbook is now open for preorders for the discounted price of $12, and is due out later this summer.
Order: bit.ly/2tqxhrg
Starring:
Alana Kelley
Andrew Duncan Worthington
Angie Sijun Lou
Ash Strange
Bree Jo’ann
Caroline Rayner
Ctch Bsnss
Francesca Kritikos
Frankie Barnet
Greg Zorko
Hannah Nathanson
Jakob Maier
Jamie Mortara
Joe Hall
Kevin Thurston
Leah Clancy
Lydia Hounat
Marisha Gene Hicks
Mary Boo Anderson
Natalia Hero
Noah Falck
Pat Kewley
RE Katz
Richard Wehrenberg Jr.
Robin Jordan
Ruby Anderson
Ryann Slauson
Sage Enderton
Sarah Jean Alexander
Sebastian Castillo
Shayna Kiblin
Terry Abrahams
Woogee Bae
Editors | Rachelle Toarmino, Matthew Bookin, Breonna Kiblin
Cover Image | Grovey Cleves
Layout Design | Rachelle Toarmino
A yearbook launch party is set to be held on Friday, August 18 at 7pm at Pine Apple Company in Allentown (see Facebook event).