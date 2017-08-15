Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Launch Party | Peach Mag Season 1 Yearbook

0 Comments

Peach Mag is a local online literary magazine (est. 2016) that features the works of many up and coming writers and poets, along with some of some of the more seasoned literary artists. The magazine is currently celebrating its one year anniversary with a commemorative print publication – the Peach Season 1 Yearbook. The yearbook features selections from local and international contributors whose works were posted online throughout the year (on Tuesdays and Fridays). Aside from posting on its website, the magazine also stays current through frequent Facebook updates, as well as by printed selections in The Public. 

The theme for the inaugural Peach Season 1 Yearbook is “Process”. The thought behind “Process” is to feature past literary works from Season 1, side by side with newer works from the same contributors.

“Just as we’re reminiscing about all that has happened in the last year and contrasting it with where we are today, we’re interested in how publishing both pieces side by side will communicate a change in style, tone, or content — in other words, some kind of process — in the work of our contributors. We were inspired by the feeling of opening a yearbook in June, flipping to the photograph that was taken in September, and thinking, ‘This doesn’t look anything like me anymore.'” – Editors: Rachelle ToarminoMatthew BookinBreonna Kiblin

Peach Mag is 100% funded by its volunteer editors.

“Collaboration is key in today’s creative communities,” said artist Mickey Harmon, who designed and illustrated the cover of the inaugural yearbook. “I’ve worked with Peach Mag on a lot of their graphics and posters for events and identity which all comes to a head with their yearbook, celebrating one year of readings and featuring local and international writers. We’ll be opening the garden at Pine Apple Company for a reading from a selection of writers featured in their first yearbook.”

The Peach Season 1 Yearbook is now open for preorders for the discounted price of $12, and is due out later this summer.

Order: bit.ly/2tqxhrg

Starring:

Alana Kelley
Andrew Duncan Worthington
Angie Sijun Lou
Ash Strange
Bree Jo’ann
Caroline Rayner
Ctch Bsnss
Francesca Kritikos
Frankie Barnet
Greg Zorko
Hannah Nathanson
Jakob Maier
Jamie Mortara
Joe Hall
Kevin Thurston
Leah Clancy
Lydia Hounat
Marisha Gene Hicks
Mary Boo Anderson
Natalia Hero
Noah Falck
Pat Kewley
RE Katz
Richard Wehrenberg Jr.
Robin Jordan
Ruby Anderson
Ryann Slauson
Sage Enderton
Sarah Jean Alexander
Sebastian Castillo
Shayna Kiblin
Terry Abrahams
Woogee Bae

Editors | Rachelle Toarmino, Matthew Bookin, Breonna Kiblin
Cover Image | Grovey Cleves
Layout Design | Rachelle Toarmino

A yearbook launch party is set to be held on Friday, August 18 at 7pm at Pine Apple Company in Allentown (see Facebook event).

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments