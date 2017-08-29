Landies Candies hopes to snag QVC Customer’s Choice Award

Author: Mark Lazzara

QVC, the highest rated shopping network in the world, has nominated Buffalo based candy manufacturer, Landies Candies for their 2017 Customer’s Choice Food Award as best holiday dessert. Landies Candies is also ranked by Business First as the 6th fastest growing company in Western New York reporting $4 million in business this past year. Landies newest sweet treat, their 36-piece Pretzel Splitz Assortment is the product QVC has nominated for this honor.

This nomination came about as Landies stuffed pretzels, the original product picked up by QVC, is one of the network’s most ‘in demand’ food items having once sold 10,000 units in 10 minutes in 2016, and ¾ of a million stuffed Pretzel Splitz were sold during their 2017 Christmas in July event.

Voting for this award opened August 6, 2017 and stayed open through August 27, 2017. “Landies Candies being recognized for our growth and being part of the QVC Customer’s Choice Award is an outstanding honor,” stated Larry Szrama, President of Landies Candies. “We are delighted to be part of Buffalo’s Renaissance and adding to the local economy by creating new jobs here in Western New York.”

Winners will be announced during QVC’s September 13, 2017 Gourmet Holiday show, a premier cooking event day. So cross your fingers, Buffalo.

Buffalo Business First named Landies Candies as the 6th fastest growing company in Western New York in recognition of their rapid climb from being 34th in the top 50 of growing businesses in 2015, to the 12th in 2016 and scaling up to number 6 in 2017! This ranking is destined to go up in 2018 as Landies launches a new must-have delectable edible birthday cake decoration, ‘Larry and Terri’s’ chocolate birthday cake topper at Party City and Tuesday Morning retail outlets countrywide.

Landies Candies represents decades of family entrepreneurship that led off with humble beginnings in 1965 when Landies President, Larry Szrama, helped his grandparents in their delicatessen when he was only 5 years old. Larry’s parents continued the family line by opening Bell’s (supermarkets that operated during the 1970s and 80s). Eventually, they incorporated as Landies Candies in 1985.

In keeping with their family legacy and founding set of values, Landies is committed to equal opportunity policies and welcomes anyone willing to work hard and take the time to invest in creating a quality of life for themselves and their families. “Landies Candies is a highly ethical company, we have many different cultures here and each group of people is treated the same.” Tami Browner, Landies Candies Packaging Supervisor/Quality Assurance. “If you are willing to work and work hard, the sky is the limit at Landies.”

Today Landies Candies has a place in the international market and ships their candy and award-winning stuffed pretzels across the United States and to several other countries. Landies also operates a retail store in the Tri-Main building, 2425 Main Street in Buffalo, New York.

It would be a great win for all of Buffalo to see Landies come away with top prize for the 2017 Customer’s Choice Food Award.

