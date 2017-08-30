Just Buffalo Literary Center programs for The Civil Writes Project

Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison will be making an appearance in Buffalo on November 9, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic talk here in Buffalo. Leading up to the BABEL-related visit by the heralded author, Just Buffalo Literary Center (JBLC) will be launching five weeks of programming directed towards helping to ensure that we will one day live in a world that is free from racial inequalities. Those five weeks will encompass numerous programs including writing workshops, book discussions, film screenings, and interdisciplinary performances. The call to action is part of an even greater vision called The Civil Writes Project.

The Civil Writes Project strives to empower people to grapple with issues of race and segregation through writing and literature.

To ensure that JBLC aspect of the project came to fruition, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has alotted the organization with a $20,000 grant. JBLC was just one of 25 (out of 32 that applied) organizations awarded funding totaling $540,000 by The Marks Family Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr Legacy Field of Interest Fund, and private donors.

“We are very excited to receive this generous grant,” said Laurie Dean Torrell, Just Buffalo Literary Center’s Executive Director. “The funds will be used to help reach and engage as much of the community as possible as well as bring in more community partners,” Torell continued.

The JBLC programming will center around the voices of African Americans, through literary means. JBLC is calling upon all of Buffalo to move forward as one forward thinking, unifying community.

Follow the initiative as it unfolds on the JBLC Facebook page.