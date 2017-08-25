Joe’s Deli to Open in Oishei Children’s Hospital

Oishei Children’s Hospital announced today the addition of Joe’s Deli to the Hospital’s dining options. Opening this November, the Buffalo-based deli known for their award-winning, specialty sandwiches, soups and wraps will provide healthy, homemade options from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.
Located on the Hospital’s second floor, Joe’s Deli will feature fan favorites from their three other locations including Jimmy’s Cuban, Reuben, The Cutlet, Gill’s Tuna Monster, I Love Lucy and Sweet Baby James, among others. In addition to the made-to-order sandwiches and wraps, offerings will include a soup station featuring four choices daily, ready-made hot entrée and sides, a salad bar, kid’s menu and a grab-and-go-cooler for people on the move. All menu items will be made fresh daily with seasonal, locally sourced fresh ingredients.
The location within the Oishei Children’s Hospital marks the fourth Joe’s Deli location with others including the original location on Hertel Avenue along with Elmwood Avenue and Maple Road in Williamsville.
“As a father of four, being a family-friendly restaurant is something we hold near and dear to us,” said Joe’s Deli owner, Joe Lyons. “That’s why opening a location in the new Oishei Children’s Hospital was really a no brainer. To provide the same feel, customer service and quality food people have grown accustomed to at our other locations to the amazing staff and patients in the medical corridor is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Western New York.”
Open 365 days a year, Joe’s Deli will provide an online pre-ordering platform and offer a loyalty card to reward frequent customers.
“We are thrilled to welcome Joe’s Deli to the Oishei Children’s Hospital,” said Allegra Jaros, President of Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. “Not only will the addition of Joe’s Deli bring a new variety of healthy and homemade options to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, but the easy grab-and-go options and online pre-ordering capabilities will help save valuable time for staff and patients.”