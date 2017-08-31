Jacobs secures $1.5 million for Canalside Projects

Earlier this month, a couple of waterfront projects came a step closer to being fully funded thanks to an infusion of $1.5 million in grant aid from State Senator Chris Jacobs. The total amount was divvied into three sums of $500,000, each of which was respectively allocated to the new Explore & More Children’s Museum, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel project, and a major expansion at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The funds for the Naval Park will be set aside to support the construction of the park’s new Hall of Honor (the revamped Hangar Building, adjacent to the Liberty Hound restaurant). The Wall of Honor (see below), highlights the heroic actions of WNY veterans. The dedication was recently unveiled at the site of the future Hall of Honor.

All three projects are slated for completion in 2018. All three of these project have the ability to attract a significant amount of residual growth, by helping to create much needed density at the Inner Harbor.

“The number of visitors at Canalside continues to grow, as does the impact the revitalized waterfront is having on our community,” said Jacobs. “Major investments in these projects will help get them completed as soon as possible, ensuring that we continue to build on the momentum already underway. The success of these projects will do so much more besides enriching the overall Canalside and waterfront experience for everyone who visits. They will create jobs, attract more visitors and spending from outside the state and region, and further advance our goal of Buffalo’s waterfront becoming a year-round destination,” he concluded.

“Investing in these three waterfront projects in downtown Buffalo and Canalside will continue to shine a spotlight on our City’s natural beauty and ensure city residents can further enjoy new and exciting exhibits that create jobs, while attracting even more tourists to one of our City’s most popular destinations,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “I thank Senator Jacobs for helping us secure funding for these major attractions.”

Douglas Love, CEO of Explore & More said, “We are very grateful for the Senator’s continued support and vision for Canalside as a family friendly destination. We are about engaging children with exciting, interactive exhibits and programs that will inspire them to discover their world. Also, studies have shown, the Museum’s economic impact will bring approximately $208 million to the area in the next 10 years.”

“On behalf of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, we are extremely appreciative for this generous support from Senator Jacobs for our solar powered, historic 1924 Spillman Engineering carousel,” said President Laurie Hauer-LaDuca. “These funds will assist in the restoration of the carousel and the design and construction of its building, bringing new life to this rare gem that will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

“The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park’s Board of Directors and Staff greatly appreciate Senator Jacobs’ most gracious support of a $500,000 grant for the Park”, said Captain Brian Roche, USCG (ret) and Naval Park Executive Director. “The grant will be used to support the construction of a Hall of Honor. Once completed, the updated building will highlight the heroic actions by Western New York veterans.”