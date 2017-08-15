Kick Off for Parkside Artisans Market Series

Starting on Sunday, August 20, 2017, the Parkside Community Association (PCA) will host the inaugural Parkside Artisans Market – the first in a series. The series will continue for two additional Sundays, one on September 17, and another on October 22. Hopefully, if all goes according to plan, we will see even more of these orchestrated in 2018.
This initiative will shine a light on numerous skilled artisans in WNY, along with a number of unique businesses that contribute to this city’s vibrancy. The outdoor market will take place at the corner of Parkside Avenue and Russell Street, at an obscure park area.
This “pedestrian HUB” has flown under the radar of the community for years. Now it will be activated in a way that will help to create a more vibrant intersection, thus helping the neighboring businesses. What a wonderful idea, to take a lifeless swath of concrete and introduce programming of this nature. This could lead to even more interesting events and gatherings in the future.
This market also takes a number of Hertel enterprises and wrangles them together at a satellite location, which should be very interesting and exciting. Guests can also expect to find food trucks and ice cream!
The event is free to attend, and open to the public.
Parkside Artisans Market Event Dates and Times
- Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Vendors
Aeress Designs www.aeressdesigns.com
Alpine Made LLC alpinemade.com
Amandala Designs www.etsy.com/shop/
Andrew C. Dickerson, Textile Artist
Aremel www.facebook.com/
AshTree Wellness 101 CHURCH ST
Captured By The Moment CBTM.me
Churn Soft Serve www.facebook.com/
Copper & Glass Designs byLove the Buff www.facebook.com/
Down to Earth Co. www.facebook.com/
Elle James Interior design & decor
Elle Valin Jewelry TBA
Fat Bob’s Smokehouse (Truck) www.fatbobs.com
Gray Couch Studio www.facebook.com/
Her Sanctuary / Her Story www.facebook.com/
Knot Your Average Grain www.knotyouraveragegrain.c
LaCott Fine Art www.lacottfineart.com @lacottfineart
Love the Buff www.facebook.com/
Lumpy Buttons www.lumpybuttons.com
Marcie’s Scents www.facebook.com/
Over the Buffalo Moon www.overthebuffalomoon.com
Parkside Prints www.parksideprints.com
Pots by DJR wjrhandmadegoods.com
Steps and Stones
The Buffalo Estate 90 Robie St.
The Woodcrafter
Towels In the Buff towelsinthebuff.com
Weavy Wonder Instagram.com/wonderweavy
Further details about the event and vendor qualifications can be found at this link.