Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Kick Off for Parkside Artisans Market Series

0 Comments

Starting on Sunday, August 20, 2017, the Parkside Community Association (PCA) will host the inaugural Parkside Artisans Market – the first in a series. The series will continue for two additional Sundays, one on September 17, and another on October 22. Hopefully, if all goes according to plan, we will see even more of these orchestrated in 2018.

This initiative will shine a light on numerous skilled artisans in WNY, along with a number of unique businesses that contribute to this city’s vibrancy. The outdoor market will take place at the corner of Parkside Avenue and Russell Street, at an obscure park area.

This “pedestrian HUB” has flown under the radar of the community for years. Now it will be activated in a way that will help to create a more vibrant intersection, thus helping the neighboring businesses. What a wonderful idea, to take a lifeless swath of concrete and introduce programming of this nature. This could lead to even more interesting events and gatherings in the future.

This market also takes a number of Hertel enterprises and wrangles them together at a satellite location, which should be very interesting and exciting. Guests can also expect to find food trucks and ice cream!

The event is free to attend, and open to the public.

Parkside Artisans Market Event Dates and Times

  • Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Vendors

Aeress Designs www.aeressdesigns.com

Alpine Made LLC alpinemade.com

Amandala Designs www.etsy.com/shop/AmandalaDesigns

Andrew C. Dickerson, Textile Artist

Aremel www.facebook.com/AremelSoaps

AshTree Wellness 101 CHURCH ST

Captured By The Moment CBTM.me

Churn Soft Serve www.facebook.com/ChurnSoftServe

Copper & Glass Designs byLove the Buff www.facebook.com/lovethebuff or Lovethebuff@wordpress.com

Down to Earth Co. www.facebook.com/dtearthco

Elle James Interior design & decor

Elle Valin Jewelry TBA

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse (Truck) www.fatbobs.com

Gray Couch Studio www.facebook.com/graycouchstudio

Her Sanctuary / Her Story www.facebook.com/hersanctuarybuffalo

Knot Your Average Grain www.knotyouraveragegrain.com

LaCott Fine Art www.lacottfineart.com @lacottfineart

Love the Buff www.facebook.com/lovethebuff

Lumpy Buttons www.lumpybuttons.com

Marcie’s Scents www.facebook.com/marciescents

Over the Buffalo Moon www.overthebuffalomoon.com

Parkside Prints www.parksideprints.com

Pots by DJR wjrhandmadegoods.com

Steps and Stones

The Buffalo Estate 90 Robie St.

The Woodcrafter

Towels In the Buff towelsinthebuff.com

Weavy Wonder Instagram.com/wonderweavy

Further details about the event and vendor qualifications can be found at this link.

Also see Facebook event

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments