House of Hummus coming to Elmwood Avenue

2 Comments

The 500 block of Elmwood has landed a great tenant. The sign is up, and it has “good news” written all over it. Back in October of 2016, my wife and I discovered the treasures of House of Hummus on Hertel Avenue (see here). Since that time, we have been back numerous times.

Restaurant owner, Ahmad Hamideh, is a perfectionist when it comes to Middle Eastern fare. We quickly found that the hummus and falafel offerings were some of the best in town, if not the best. From the scratch jalapeño hot sauce to the shawarma – all fresh and homemade – this place is going to fit in perfectly on this block. This is also great news for vegetarians, and people who want to eat a light meal without getting bogged down.

The opening of House of Hummus is especially exciting for a block of Elmwood that could use a boost. This is the spot that Lloyd almost took over. Before that, it was home to a bunch of short-lived eateries. This place has been boarded up for years. Now it’s finally going to be occupied by a great business owner who is dedicated to his cooking and his customers.

House of Hummus | 502 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | 

The menu will look something like this:

  • J. Richmond

    As usual, spewing information that isn’t fact. It hasn’t been boarded up for years- Lloyds used it for the last three years, at least. Was it a walk-up eatery? No- but this was strictly because the City and other obstructionists said no to their unique redesigned store front that Lloyd wanted.

    I’m excited for these guys, and hopefully they are successful in this location, its great when anyone spends their hard earned money to invest in their business and continue their growth.

    It’d just be nice for others in this city that don’t like the look of a building (because they say it doesn’t “fit” what they think the neighborhood should look like) to put up some of their own money and invest to make this city better. Lloyds would have done wonders for this block. Hopefully we get Ciminelli’s new buildings at Bidwell where lloyds could open up!

  • Bludog

    yeah but this landlord is a goof who raises rent with his odd concocted lease agreements…Gone in 6 months