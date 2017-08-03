House of Hummus coming to Elmwood Avenue

The 500 block of Elmwood has landed a great tenant. The sign is up, and it has “good news” written all over it. Back in October of 2016, my wife and I discovered the treasures of House of Hummus on Hertel Avenue (see here). Since that time, we have been back numerous times.
Restaurant owner, Ahmad Hamideh, is a perfectionist when it comes to Middle Eastern fare. We quickly found that the hummus and falafel offerings were some of the best in town, if not the best. From the scratch jalapeño hot sauce to the shawarma – all fresh and homemade – this place is going to fit in perfectly on this block. This is also great news for vegetarians, and people who want to eat a light meal without getting bogged down.
The opening of House of Hummus is especially exciting for a block of Elmwood that could use a boost. This is the spot that Lloyd almost took over. Before that, it was home to a bunch of short-lived eateries. This place has been boarded up for years. Now it’s finally going to be occupied by a great business owner who is dedicated to his cooking and his customers.
House of Hummus | 502 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 |
The menu will look something like this: