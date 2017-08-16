Hotel Henry heats up with Paella on The Patio, and an inaugural Jazz Concert Series.

The Hotel Henry Urban Resort and Conference Center isn’t just a great place to grab drinks and dinner for the locals, it’s also chock full of events that include guest chef dinners, talks, tastings, vegan nights, live music and art walks.
One event that I am personally looking forward to is Paella on The Patio. Guest chef Kristine Pottle will be whipping up her unbelievable paella, which I have personally had the pleasure of trying a number of times (it’s that good). Kristine moved back to Buffalo a few years ago from Seattle, and she brought her culinary magic back home with her.
Enjoy some Red & White Sangria with traditional Spanish Tapas while the giant paella is prepared over an open flame. Kristine’s delicious take on this classic dish includes imported picante & dulce Spanish chorizo, chicken, shrimp, mussels, Spanish pimentón and Calasparra rice. Salads and Sides will compliment the dish, finished with a sweet treat.
Monday, August 28, 2017 | Pot stirring begins at 6pm | $38.00 per person
Limited seats available for this ticketed event. Reserve your spot now. Rain or Shine.
Coming up soon, on Sunday, August 20, Hotel Henry will be hosting a “chocolate talk”, tasting, and pop-up featuring Dark Forest Chocolate Makers. The artisan chocolatier has recently come away with a number of international awards. This is a sweet opportunity to meet chocolate maker Dan Sundell, and to learn about the various chocolates that are currently being made.
Learn about chocolate’s history and health benefits, see how it’s made from “bean to bar,” and taste the complex flavors of chocolate made with different varieties of cacao.
Choose from two sessions. Seating is limited so reserve your place now.
Purchase tickets for the noon seating here.
Purchase tickets for the 1:30 seating here.
Jazz lovers will be excited to learn that Hotel Henry is putting on a Jazz Concert Series. The series includes five performances by some of the top acts in the region. This inaugural series will hopefully continue to thrive for many years to come. JazzBuffalo, a non-profit organization, will be running the series.
Presenting both local and regional award-winning jazz artists in the styles of jazz standards, traditional hot jazz, jazz groove, uniquely arranged jazz, and gypsy jazz.
- Mary McMahon Project, Wednesday, August 23rd 7 pm to 9 pm
- The Fredtown Stompers, Wednesday, September 13th 7 pm to 9 pm
- Eric Johnson Quintet, Wednesday, October 11th 7 pm to 9 pm
- The Hot Club of Buffalo, Wednesday, November 15th 7 pm to 9 pm
- The Joe Policastro Trio, Wednesday, November 29th 7 pm to 9 pm
The jazz concert series will be held on select Wednesday evenings from 7 pm to 9 pm.
“The JazzBuffalo Concert Series is a perfect example of Hotel Henry’s programming initiative – Hotel Henry strives to offer a variety of programming and activities that will invite the public in to explore, enjoy, and activate Hotel Henry’s spaces, showcasing the urban resort as a true cultural amenity for the city of Buffalo,” – Kristie Pottle, Director of Programming at Hotel Henry
Admission to each series jazz concert will be $10 and Hotel Henry will provide a menu of drinks and light foods during the event.
To learn more about these events, and more, be sure to tune into www.hotelhenry.com/events.