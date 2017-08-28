Good Neighbors Credit Union opens in Horsefeathers Building

Credit unions are great for our neighborhoods. While some people love going down the typical bank routes, credit unions can offer more of a grassroots banking experience. On Wednesday, August 30, Good Neighbors Credit Union will be celebrating a branch opening inside the Horsefeathers Building, on the city’s West Side.

The credit union was first chartered back in 1957. It was as formerly opened as Lancaster-Depew Federal Credit Union, to service employees of the Lancaster Central School District. Since that time, the credit union has grown in myriad ways including accommodating businesses, schools, and organizations in all of Erie Country. The new West Side location will help Good Neighbors Credit Union to expand its reach, and its offerings.

It was Emma Smalley who initially dreamed up the idea for Good Neighbors, back in 2012. At the time, she was working with Catholic Charities and Buffalo Public School’s Adult Education Program. She was teaching financial literacy to an “underserved population”. Throughout her teachings, she always discussed the benefits of the credit unions, as a solid alternative to traditional banks, even though credit unions were not as readily available as the more well-known bank locations.

In 2015, Emma found her way to the CEO position of the Lancaster-Depew Credit Union, which is when she began pitching the Board of Directors to morph into Good Neighbors. The result was “a high-quality, accessible, stress-free banking alternative in Erie County.”

“It’s unbelievably motivating to work with someone like Emma,” says Mary Sullivan, Director of Development and Education at Good Neighbors. “To watch someone take their dream and actually do it is so inspiring… and I feel so lucky to be part of this team. We are the Good Neighbors Credit Union, staffed by good neighbors, serving our members who are good neighbors in the City of Good Neighbors. I can’t imagine a more perfect time or place for something like this.”

Good Neighbors Credit Union currently offers savings accounts, checking accounts, loans, credit cards, debit cards, online banking, money market accounts, TruStage Insurances, etc. The credit union also provides remote deposit-capture, and financial literacy classes.

One thing that people come away with when they bank with credit unions is, they tend to find that they are more community oriented. They still offer most of the same services and protections of the big banks, along with competitive rates. There are even times when you will find that a credit union is more willing to lend money than a larger corporate counterpart. That’s why the home-grown atmosphere at Horsefeathers market is so perfect for Good Neighbors.

If you’re not familiar with the operational aspects of credit unions, think of it this way – there are large corporate supermarkets, and then there’s The Lexington Co-op. Both serve their own purposes, it’s just that different customers have different needs. One of the best parts about doing business with The Co-op, or Good Neighbors, is that your money tends to circulate throughout WNY more readily, instead of heading out of town, and that’s a good thing, which helps to make a city strong.

Come join the good folks at Good Neighbors Credit Union, for their grand opening on on Wednesday, August 30, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM – 346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo, NY 14213. See Facebook event for details.

For more information, visit their website at www.goodneighborscu.com, call (716) 681-1460, or drop by one of their branches.