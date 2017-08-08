Get ready for New Moon Café a Risin’ on Hertel

Back in May, we posted on New Moon Café coming to Hertel Avenue. Since that time, owner-operator Barb Blanchard has been busy building out her culinary vision, which has been unfolding for 35 years.
Barb recently moved back to Buffalo from Keystone, CO, where she first opened the original New Moon Café. After nine years running the business, she decided that she was ready for a change, and that “change” happened to be returning to her hometown of Buffalo. Yes, she left a world class ski resort town, with a proven track record of serving great food to happy customers, to open up a restaurant two miles from where she grew up.
Part of why she moved back is due to the city’s rebirth, as well as all of the advancements that she saw happening along Hertel. “I have been in this business 35 years starting off as a traveling corporate trainer, to working small, large, casual, formal, and an array of high volume restaurants in over 7 states,” Barb stated in an email that she sent to BRO. “I’m so excited to be bringing it home, to be a part of The city of Buffalo resurgence and to reinvest in this great place I have always called home.”
As for the food at New Moon Café, Barb says that she is excited to present people with delicious scratch food. “All of our food will be made from scratch, down to our homemade buttermilk waffles, fresh array of coffee choices, fresh squeezed orange juice and lemonade and our cold and hot ‘TEA BAR’,” she continued. “Come try our croissant French toast, huevos de La Luna, our new ‘avocado smash on toast’, breakfast burritos with our homemade Colorado vegetarian green chili, homemade soup, red beef and bean chili, fresh salads or any one of our gourmet lunch paninis.”
As for the decor, Barb mentioned that it will be a rock n’ roll themed café with new outdoor seating, located directly across from the new co-op. “We will be serving breakfast and lunch from 7:30 -3pm, Tuesday through Sunday starting Wednesday, August 9 – eat in or grab n go,” she added. “[We will have] music and special after hours events. I hope to meet all the great people in the neighborhood and beyond. I have assembled and trained a great team waiting to serve you. We’re gonna rock the block!”
Be sure to stop in for some “unique and tasty” menu items, along with some specialty items that Barb is curating especially for Buffalo.