Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Get ready for New Moon Café a Risin’ on Hertel

4 Comments

Back in May, we posted on New Moon Café coming to Hertel Avenue. Since that time, owner-operator Barb Blanchard has been busy building out her culinary vision, which has been unfolding for 35 years.

Barb recently moved back to Buffalo from Keystone, CO, where she first opened the original New Moon Café. After nine years running the business, she decided that she was ready for a change, and that “change” happened to be returning to her hometown of Buffalo. Yes, she left a world class ski resort town, with a proven track record of serving great food to happy customers, to open up a restaurant two miles from where she grew up. 

Part of why she moved back is due to the city’s rebirth, as well as all of the advancements that she saw happening along Hertel. “I have been in this business 35 years starting off as a traveling corporate trainer, to working small, large, casual, formal, and an array of high volume restaurants in over 7 states,” Barb stated in an email that she sent to BRO. “I’m so excited to be bringing it home, to be a part of The city of Buffalo resurgence and to reinvest in this great place I have  always called home.”

As for the food at New Moon Café, Barb says that she is excited to present people with delicious scratch food. “All of our food will be made from scratch, down to our homemade buttermilk waffles, fresh array of coffee choices, fresh squeezed orange juice and lemonade and our cold and hot ‘TEA BAR’,” she continued. “Come try our croissant French toast, huevos de La Luna, our new ‘avocado smash on toast’, breakfast burritos with our homemade Colorado vegetarian green chili, homemade soup, red beef and bean chili, fresh salads or any one of our gourmet lunch paninis.”

As for the decor, Barb mentioned that it will be a rock n’ roll themed café with new outdoor seating, located directly across from the new co-op. “We will be serving breakfast and lunch from 7:30 -3pm, Tuesday through Sunday starting Wednesday, August 9 – eat in or grab n go,” she added. “[We will have] music and special after hours events. I hope to meet all the great people in the neighborhood and beyond.  I have assembled and trained a great team waiting to serve you.  We’re gonna rock the block!”

Be sure to stop in for some “unique and tasty” menu items, along with some specialty items that Barb is curating especially for Buffalo.

New Moon Café | 1685 Hertel Avenue | (716) 481-8397 | Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • BuffaloFenian

    Looking forward to trying it out. Doesn’t sound like a typical cookie-cutter cafe menu, which is a nice surprise.

  • Marco

    Looks good. Unfortunately they close before I get off work so I will not be able to try them out

    • greenca

      The hours are unusual for being in a primarily residential neighborhood.

  • Merle Gorko

    I’ll go just for the rock ‘n roll theme…. pffft. I thought Elmwood & Hertel reached their restaurant saturation points long ago, so what do I know? Pretty sure this will be a goner in 6-12 months, always great to see people returning when it seems like a safe bet & others have stuck their necks out.