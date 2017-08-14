Do you ever feel like your life if not moving forward at the pace that it should? That others around you are being lifted up, while you are being let down? Don’t worry, a lot of people feel this way. According to Maria A Mendez, “…true success is about more than money, titles and status. It is about having an enriched life and making an impact. One of the only ways to have an enriched life is to give back to the community.”

Mendez recently released her first book titled Get Out of Your Way! The book is the first in a two-book series, designed to identify strategies for people so that they may move forward in life. With a diverse education in Human Resource Management and Marketing, Psychology and Banking (she spent nearly 25 years working in Commercial Banking at a fortune 500 company), Mendez prides herself in being a “student of the universe”. Throughout her life she has continued to learn in various capacities and looks at life’s lessons that come her way as growth opportunities.

Mendez is not only a Professional Business Tutor, she is also a Business Consultant. As if that was not enough , Mendez is the owner of Stone Point Investment Group, a real estate investment company that takes broken down houses and turns them around, so that others can experience the rewards of home ownership.

“One of the homes that I purchased was actually owned by Samuel Sloan, founder of the Village of Sloan and former CEO of the Lackawanna Railroad,” mentioned Mendez. “Ironically, my grandfather and great-grandfather on my father’s side, moved to the Buffalo area from Mexico to work on the Railroad years ago.”

Throughout her life, Mendez has been involved with numerous organizations aimed at helping people and animals. Mendez is a true believer that when life throws someone a curveball, there are plenty of opportunities to hit a home run. “When my position was one of several eliminated due to a restructure at the organization, I saw this as my chance to truly change my life,” Mendez explained. “Up until that point, I was pretty much a mom and a banker. Working all of the time didn’t leave much time for anything else. Lack of time is one of the excuses people use and it prevents them for moving forward. Don’t let anyone tell you that ‘you can’t,’ not even you.

“The secret to getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain.