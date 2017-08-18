Calling all cycling/healthy food lovers! The Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options program has launched the next chapter of Gears & Grub. The bike-friendly event series gets people out on the road, and then into local restaurants for light nibbles. The tour is a great way to discovering the lighter side Buffalo eateries, while getting some fresh air along the way.
GObike will be leading the bike tour and sharing safety tips and rich history of the city along the way.
On Thursday, August 31, join friends and family for the next round of Gears & Grub. On that day, GObike Buffalo will be leading the tour, starting with Buffalo RiverWorks (at 5:30PM) before heading to Ru’s Pierogi, Joe’s Deli and Fat Bob’s Smokehouse.
At each of the stops, people will be able to sample healthy menu options before setting out for next destination.
Altogether, this is a 9-mile bike tour. Tour members can choose to bring their own bikes, or rent a bike at any Reddy Bike hub (there’s one at RiverWorks – see below). It’s time to tour Buffalo by bike. It’s also time to taste test some delicious offerings that won’t slow you down.
To purchase tickets and for more event information, visit healthyoptionsbuffalo.com/gears-grub. Tickets include four Healthy Options samples and the guided tour by GObike. Drinks and other menu items can be purchased separately. You must be 21 years or older to participate in the event.
#healthyoptionsbuffalo #gearsandgrub
Other Gears & Grub event dates include September 21.