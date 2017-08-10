Fred Sip & Shop Happy Hour

Back in November of 2016, we covered the opening of Fred Handmade Wares. Since that time, the owners of Fred have been busy focusing on sourcing and selling handmade, local, sustainable/eco-friendly gifts and merchandise.
A walk through Fred is a journey through the world of Buffalo artisans. There are so many unique products to browse, from hockey puck bottle openers to goat milk soap and balms.
On Friday, August 11, from 6pm to 9 pm, the community is invited to attend Fred’s first Sip & Shop Happy Hour.
Not only will people get a chance to check out this incredible shop that features over 65 handmade artisans, they will also be able to sample brews from Founders Brewing Company. A representative from the brewery will be on hand to talk about the different beers featured at the event. You can also bet that a few of the local artisans will be attending the soirée.
Sip & Shop Happy Hour
Friday, August 11, 2017 |6pm to 9 pm | 21+
Fred Handmade Wares + Gifts | The Florentine Building | 385 Franklin Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (716) 550-1492 | Instagram | Facebook