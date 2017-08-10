Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Fred Sip & Shop Happy Hour

0 Comments

Back in November of 2016, we covered the opening of Fred Handmade Wares. Since that time, the owners of Fred have been busy focusing on sourcing and selling handmade, local, sustainable/eco-friendly gifts and merchandise. 

A walk through Fred is a journey through the world of Buffalo artisans. There are so many unique products to browse, from hockey puck bottle openers to goat milk soap and balms. 

On Friday, August 11, from 6pm to 9 pm, the community is invited to attend Fred’s first Sip & Shop Happy Hour.

Not only will people get a chance to check out this incredible shop that features over 65 handmade artisans, they will also be able to sample brews from Founders Brewing Company. A representative from the brewery will be on hand to talk about the different beers featured at the event. You can also bet that a few of the local artisans will be attending the soirée.

Sip & Shop Happy Hour

Friday, August 11, 2017 |6pm to 9 pm | 21+

See Facebook event

Fred Handmade Wares + Gifts | The Florentine Building | 385 Franklin Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (716) 550-1492 | Instagram | Facebook 

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments