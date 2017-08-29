Flatman Sculpture Unveiling at Outer Harbor

Today (Tuesday, August 29), Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is gaining a piece of art from locally and nationally known sculptor, Larry Griffis III of Griffis Art Studio. The piece is one which he took part in helping his father, Larry Griffis Jr, create when he was a young boy. The sculpture which once resided in at Griffis Sculpture Park is now located at the Bell Slip, right next to the Greenway Nature Trail in the Outer Harbor. The 25 foot tall sculpture, named Flatman, is made out of steel. It was refurbished for its unveiling at its new location today at 2:30pm. Griffis is also creating a bronze portrait of his father which will be adjacent to the Flatman sculpture.

“People are going to love this piece, they’re going to be all over it, believe me,” Griffis said. “I hope it brings people outside to come out and see the work and enjoy nature. Also to be able to take a lot of photo ops with the piece and really be able to make people see something a little different – you can see through the sculpture which is pretty awesome, we get a lot of sunsets photographed through it. But we really just want to get people to enjoy art and nature together.”

The sculpture was designed by Larry Griffis Jr in Rome, where the Griffis family used to live. It was inspired by Hadrian’s Villa but it’s for the observer to decide what it means to them once they experience it.

Other locations with sculptures by Griffis:

Griffis Sculpture Park in Ashford Hallows (45 miles south of Buffalo) featuring pieces from quite a few artists, but mostly Larry Griffis Jr.

Energy Weave on Ohio Street in front of Rigidized Metals

12-foot bronze abstract sculpture at a roundabout in Hamburg

And various bronze sculptures at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Canisius College, The University at Rhode Island, in Cleveland, Ohio, and on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship