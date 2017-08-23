The last Friday of every month, Expo Market hosts an LGBT event called Fire Island Fridays. The LGBT-friendly event is essentially a happy hour that features different themes. The upcoming Fire Island Fridays event is a White Attire theme. It’s also a send off for summer…
Two of the hamlets on Fire Island (large center island of the outer barrier islands parallel to the south shore of Long Island, New York) are destinations for LGBT vacationers. – Wikipedia
There will be lots of dancing, drink specials, and special surprises. One of the surprises is a set of extra large drink balls that carry four drinks at a time. If you’re wondering what that’s all about, then all you have to do is attend the event to see for yourself. There will also be DJ music… and all five restaurants will be serving food specials until 9pm.
If you’re wondering what’s stylish to wear to a White Party, then simply conduct a Google image search for “White Party” and think something along the lines of “Vanity Fair”.
Fire Island Fridays – White Party at Expo Market
Friday, August 25, 2017
6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | See Facebook event