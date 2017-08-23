Film: Suspiria 4K Synapse Restoration Release @ North Park Theatre

I’m a big fan of horror movies. The scarier the better. Unfortunately, it’s few and far between that a scary film actually “gets you”. I’m not a fan of the horror flicks where the scary parts are simply people jumping out at you. Boring, and dreadfully unimaginative. I love the films with the slow burn, the eerie sets, the ghastly lighting effects… the ones that are full of suspense and make me think.
One of my favorite horror films of all time is Suspiria (Latin for “sighs”). This dark and stormy Italian beauty was made in 1977. It was directed by one of the all time film greats, Dario Argento. Not only is the film brilliantly directed, the music score by progressive rock band Goblin rivals the best of them.
I recently learned that the film Suspiria is being remade, with a release date of mid-October, 2017. Personally, I will not go see a director butcher one of the finest horror films of all time. Instead, I will happily view the original restored film at the North Park Theater on one of the following dates:
- FRI August 25 at 9:30 PM
- SAT August 26 at 9:30 PM
- SUN August 27 at 9:30 PM
- MON August 28 at 9:30 PM
This is a fantastic opportunity to see this spectacular film on the big screen. Synapse Films and 20th Century Fox have permitted North Park Theatre to be one of the first cinemas in the country to show this special 40th anniversary release!
“The restored SUSPIRIA is a can’t miss event and a brand new experience for fans.” – Bradley Warren, The Playlist