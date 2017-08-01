Another ethnic festival is coming to Canalside – Festival of India (India Mela 2017). Saturday, August 12, the community is invited to come down to the waterfront to experience the cultural treasures of India, including some of the most delicious food in the world.
Not only will there be great food, the festival will also feature talented henna artists, wonderful jewelry, yoga, a rangoli competition, a “Journey of India” poster contest, and plenty of dance. This is a festival that you are not going to want to miss.
The day-long festival is brought to Canalside by the India Association of Buffalo.
Festival of India (India Mela 2017)
Saturday, August 12, 2017
10 AM – 10 PM
Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202