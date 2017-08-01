Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Festival of India (India Mela 2017)

0 Comments

Another ethnic  festival is coming to Canalside – Festival of India (India Mela 2017). Saturday, August 12, the community is invited to come down to the waterfront to experience the cultural treasures of India, including some of the most delicious food in the world. 

Not only will there be great food, the festival will also feature talented henna artists, wonderful jewelry, yoga, a rangoli competition, a “Journey of India” poster contest, and plenty of dance. This is a festival that you are not going to want to miss.

The day-long festival is brought to Canalside by the India Association of Buffalo.

Festival of India (India Mela 2017)

Saturday, August 12, 2017

10 AM – 10 PM

Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

indiamela.org

See Facebook event for details

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments